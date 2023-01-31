FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 3.4 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $256.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

