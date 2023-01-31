CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 262 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.