Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.