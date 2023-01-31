CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $354,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.0 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $242.23 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.11.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

