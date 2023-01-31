CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

