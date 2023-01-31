CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,357,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $218.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $256.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

