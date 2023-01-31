CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 258 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,176 shares of company stock valued at $6,036,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $442.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.10 and a 200 day moving average of $416.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading

