CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,456,000 after buying an additional 34,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 39.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Trading Down 2.6 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $650.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The company has a market cap of $261.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $603.67 and a 200 day moving average of $533.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

