CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

NOC opened at $439.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

