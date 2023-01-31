CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,436.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,949.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

