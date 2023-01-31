3,386 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. FMR LLC raised its position in Westlake by 72.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,260,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 31.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after buying an additional 168,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 670,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after buying an additional 125,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.64.

WLK stock opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

