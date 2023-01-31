CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

