CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 2,934 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

