Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 41,572 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,224,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

