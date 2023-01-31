CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

