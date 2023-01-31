Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

