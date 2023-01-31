Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 26,185 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,818,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after buying an additional 1,521,865 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,164,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

