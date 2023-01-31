Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,518,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

