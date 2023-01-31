Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $66,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

