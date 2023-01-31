Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average is $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

