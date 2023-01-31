Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WH opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,250 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

