Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 4,817 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,283,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $125.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

