Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE: SKX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/23/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

1/23/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $63.00.

1/18/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

1/6/2023 – Skechers U.S.A. was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $31.00 to $48.00.

12/2/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00.

NYSE SKX opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

