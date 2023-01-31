34,729 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,729 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.