Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $549,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after acquiring an additional 566,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.1 %

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Shares of TTE opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

