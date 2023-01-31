Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS JPHY opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

