Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 7,433 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

