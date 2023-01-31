Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,251 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GUSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,295,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 2,210.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $738,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $150.04 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $257.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average is $159.44.

