Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.