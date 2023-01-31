Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NYSE:TJX opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

