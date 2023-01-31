Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,290 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 25,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

