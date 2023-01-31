Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 1,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,438,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

