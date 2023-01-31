Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:AR opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.50.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Featured Articles

