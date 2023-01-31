Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $348.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.67. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $463.72. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

