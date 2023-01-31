Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 6,207 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $200.20 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.84.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

