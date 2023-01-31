Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 3,212 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $31.71.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.