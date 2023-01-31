Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 3,212 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $31.71.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

