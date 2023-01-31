BMO Capital Markets Raises Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $92.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $7,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,921,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,389,939 shares of company stock valued at $175,531,846 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

