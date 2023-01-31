Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

OROCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Allkem in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Allkem Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. Allkem has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

