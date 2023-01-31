JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $58.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NYSE JKS opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.29 and a beta of 0.74.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

