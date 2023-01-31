Loop Capital Increases Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $170.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $142.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.