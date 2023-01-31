Financial Review: Transocean (NYSE:RIG) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) are both mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Transocean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Transocean $2.56 billion 1.83 -$592.00 million ($0.80) -8.11

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

55.2% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Transocean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A Transocean -20.50% -3.74% -2.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Transocean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Transocean 0 3 5 0 2.63

Transocean has a consensus price target of $5.58, suggesting a potential downside of 14.10%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

Transocean beats HighPeak Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.