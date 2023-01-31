Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KNGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE KN opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 226.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Knowles by 97.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

