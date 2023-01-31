Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price at C$70.64

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$64.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.58. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.