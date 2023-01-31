Analyzing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 10.48% 9.65% 5.12% Beam Global -78.95% -42.77% -33.52%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 0 7 0 3.00 Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus target price of $72.86, indicating a potential upside of 26.70%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.00%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 4.64 -$250.31 million $1.50 38.34 Beam Global $9.00 million 19.64 -$6.60 million ($1.41) -12.41

Beam Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Beam Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

