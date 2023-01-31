First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) versus Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Rating) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Financial Bankshares $564.52 million 8.74 $234.48 million $1.63 21.23

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

53.9% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Albina Community Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bankshares has a consensus target price of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Financial Bankshares 41.53% 17.81% 1.77%

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Albina Community Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiaries. It offers traditional loan and deposit products to business in the greater Portland metropolitan area, organizes and manages qualified community reinvestments act investment funds, receives and distributes new market tax credits, and engages in the holding of notes and deeds of trusts for properties. The company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

