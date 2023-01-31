Head to Head Review: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) vs. Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVERTEC and Creek Road Miners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $611.86 million 3.89 $161.13 million $3.62 10.09 Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 0.89 -$17.27 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

97.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EVERTEC and Creek Road Miners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 0 1 0 2.00 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVERTEC currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.39%. Given EVERTEC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 41.09% 33.61% 14.14% Creek Road Miners -1,613.43% -729.56% -146.63%

Summary

EVERTEC beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment consists of bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. The Corporate and Other represents corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses, and intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

