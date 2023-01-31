Reviewing Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) & Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP)

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and Maris-Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $51.64 million 2.14 -$19.41 million N/A N/A Maris-Tech $2.08 million 1.65 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

Maris-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpine 4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maris-Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Maris-Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alpine 4 and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -15.43% -19.71% -10.35% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alpine 4 and Maris-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpine 4 currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 396.57%. Given Alpine 4’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. In addition, it designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. Further, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufacturers and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. Maris-Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

