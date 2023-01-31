NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Head to Head Contrast

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 4 3 1 2.63 ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.73, suggesting a potential upside of 54.59%. ProFrac has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.38%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.42 billion 1.53 -$119.42 million $0.77 11.53 ProFrac $768.35 million 3.95 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ProFrac has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions 6.69% 38.98% 15.23% ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats ProFrac on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services. The Completion Services segment consists of fracturing services, wireline and pumping services, and completion support services, which includes the research and technology (R&T) department. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment consists of cementing services and coiled tubing services. The Well Support Services segment consists of rig services, fluids management services, and specialty well site services. The company was founded on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.