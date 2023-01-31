Financial Analysis: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Oak Valley Bancorp 28.65% 19.27% 1.16%

Dividends

Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Oak Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mission Valley Bancorp and Oak Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Oak Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A Oak Valley Bancorp $55.23 million 3.73 $22.90 million $2.79 8.95

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.