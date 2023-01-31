NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $4,780.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,780.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

NVR stock opened at $5,021.42 on Thursday. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,569.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,754.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,414.26.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

